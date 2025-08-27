BOHNS closing: Edwinstowe burger joint to close after just four months

“This isn’t the news we wanted to share” – Edwinstowe burger joint closes after four months.

A popular Nottinghamshire burger restaurant is to close its second site after just four months.

The owners of BOHNS Burgers have confirmed that its Edwinstowe restaurant, which only opened in April, will close at the end of this month.

But this won’t be the end for BOHNS Burgers, with diners still able to visit the original restaurant in Broad Street, Nottingham.

BOHNS Best Burgers in Edwinstowe located at The Old Methodist Church, High Street.

In a Facebook post, BOHNS said: “This isn’t the news we wanted to share, but here it is: our Edwinstowe site will be closing, with our last day of service on Sunday 31st August.

“We put our all into this project… time, money, energy, the works. But the reality is, with the way things are for hospitality right now, sometimes you’ve just got to strip it back and return to your roots.

“For us, that’s Nottingham. The OG. The place it all began. To everyone who came through, supported us and backed the Edwinstowe chapter we thank you. Truly.

“From September, if you’re after your BOHNS fix, you’ll find us back where it all started: Nottingham.”

Nottingham’s BOHNS restaurant, which opened in 2018, was crowned England’s Best Burger Bar in both 2022 and 2023.