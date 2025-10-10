BID calls to Bassetlaw businesses to fight back against business crime

North Notts BID is calling on business owners and managers from across the district to join the Fight Back Against Business Crime (FBABC) initiative at a landmark free, interactive event.

Organised by North Notts BID in partnership with Smoke Screen and supported by the British Security Industry Association, the event will take place at Unit 13 at The Priory Centre in Worksop on Wednesday 15 October, aiming to empower businesses across sectors with the practical knowledge, tools, and partnerships to tackle the growing issue of business crime across the region.

Key organisations set to feature - several of which support North Notts BID’s initiatives to tackle crime - include Nottinghamshire Police, S80 Partnership, and DISC, with practical demonstrations from Smoke Screen on its security fog system.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “Business crime affects us all, from shop theft and vandalism to online fraud. This event is about uniting our business community together to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and take proactive steps to keep North Nottinghamshire a safe and thriving place to work and trade.”

The day will include two focused sessions, with the morning tailored to the retail sector and an afternoon session open to all business sectors. Exhibitors such as Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Barclays, SmartWater (DeterTech), Stapletons, South Electrical, and ShopWatch will be sharing insights and practical solutions designed to help safeguard local businesses. Radiotronics will also be offering a free radio health check for BID members who have been provided with a ShopWatch or PubWatch radio.

Sally added: “The event is an opportunity to showcase several fantastic partners that are helping North Notts to become more resilient to crime. Its set to be a memorable occasion for BID members and local business owners to learn how they can help play their part in the fight against business crime. We urge all businesses to take advantage and secure their place.”

Attendees must book their place here to attend. For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.

Event schedule:

Morning Session (retail focused) - 10:00am – 12:00pm

10:00am – Welcome and introduction – North Notts BID

– Welcome and introduction – North Notts BID 10:10am – S80 Partnership

– S80 Partnership 10:20am – Nottinghamshire Police

– Nottinghamshire Police 10:30am – DISC

– DISC 10:40am – Smoke Screen

– Smoke Screen 10:45am – Exhibitor pitches including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Barclays, Radiotronics, SmartWater (DeterTech), Stapletons, South Electrical, ShopWatch

– Exhibitor pitches including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Barclays, Radiotronics, SmartWater (DeterTech), Stapletons, South Electrical, ShopWatch 11:00am – Networking and breakout Q&A discussions

– Networking and breakout Q&A discussions 11:45am – Smoke Screen live demonstration

Afternoon Session (all sectors) - 1:00pm – 3:00pm

1:00pm – Welcome and introduction – North Notts BID

– Welcome and introduction – North Notts BID 1:10pm – S80 Partnership

– S80 Partnership 1:20pm – Nottinghamshire Police

– Nottinghamshire Police 1:30pm – DISC

– DISC 1:40pm – Smoke Screen

– Smoke Screen 1:45pm – Exhibitor pitches including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Barclays, Radiotronics, SmartWater (DeterTech), Stapletons, South Electrical, ShopWatch

– Exhibitor pitches including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Barclays, Radiotronics, SmartWater (DeterTech), Stapletons, South Electrical, ShopWatch 2:00pm – Networking and breakout Q&A Discussions

– Networking and breakout Q&A Discussions 2:45pm – Smoke Screen live demonstration