BID achieves national Best Town/Borough Scheme award for safer socialising

Business improvement district North Notts BID has been announced as the winner of the Best Town/Borough Scheme at the National Best Bar None Awards 2025, celebrating its commitment to fostering safer socialising across Bassetlaw.

Presented at a parliamentary reception at the House of Lords, Best Bar None - which is supported by the Home Office - promotes safer socialising in businesses that sell alcohol. Having launched the scheme in the district in September 2023, North Notts BID’s scheme has made a significant impact in its first year by accrediting 19 venues in the Bassetlaw district. This includes Clumber Park - the first National Trust venue UK-wide to receive Best Bar None accreditation.

Best Bar None assesses and accredits businesses against the core themes of venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, as well as customer service and community support.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “The North Notts Best Bar None scheme is creating a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone who enjoys the fantastic venues across our towns and rural areas. With North Notts BID covering the whole district of Bassetlaw, this award is a testament to the commitment of local businesses to raising standards of how venues should operate.”

Award winners at the National Best Bar None Awards 2025

A key contributor to the award for North Notts BID has been the introduction of Night Angels patrols, a team of trained volunteers who provide support during weekends, ensuring safer socialising and a reassuring presence in local venues. The implementation of the WalkSafe app also provides the public with real-time information on safe walking routes, emergency refuge points, and highlighting Best Bar None-accredited venues.

Sally added: “Our scheme thrives on strong partnerships, showing how close collaboration between North Notts BID, Nottinghamshire Police, Bassetlaw District Council, licensing teams, and Pubwatch can enhance venue safety and improve incident reporting.

“Businesses also continue to benefit from our free training offering in partnership with SEEDL, equipping teams with essential skills such as first aid, fire safety, and mental wellness, to ensure high standards are met.

“We hope this award recognition will inspire other regions to adopt similar initiatives, demonstrating that strong partnerships and commitment to best practices can drive positive change across local economies.”

Joe Sentance, business engagement lead at North Notts BID (left), Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID

Accreditations have risen to 26 in year two, with the BID set to host its second annual North Notts Best Bar None Awards later this month at The Elms Hotel in Retford on Wednesday 23 April, winner of Best Hotel at last year’s ceremony. The awards will champion excellence in hospitality businesses who have achieved Best Bar None accreditation and re-accreditation over the past year, presenting businesses with their accreditation certificates as well as presenting several awards to celebrate best venues and staff.

For more information, visit the North Notts BID website: northnottsbid.co.uk.