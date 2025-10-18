“Bend and Check” Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign recognised in UK Parliament by Lee Pitcher MP
The “Bend and Check” campaign is Charlotte’s creative and empowering initiative encouraging women (and men) to regularly check their breasts for signs of cancer. Inspired by the iconic Legally Blondefilm, the campaign puts a fun and memorable twist on Elle Woods’ famous “bend and snap” moment, turning it into a life-saving reminder to “bend and check.” x8g3qyt
During a recent Parliamentary session, Lee Pitcher MP highlighted Bend and Check as an inspiring example of community-led advocacy making a real difference. His recognition in Parliament shines a national spotlight on Charlotte’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of cancer detection and prevention, one of the key pillars of her personal platform, “The Two Big C’s” (Cancer and Climate Change).
Charlotte Lister said: “To have Bend and Check mentioned in Parliament by Lee Pitcher MP is an incredible honour. When I created this campaign, I simply wanted to make breast checking more approachable and memorable I never imagined it would reach the House of Commons. If this helps even one person check themselves and catch cancer early, it’s all been worth it.”
Since its launch, Bend and Check has reached thousands across the UK through social media, events, and partnerships. Its empowering message encourages people to take charge of their health, reinforcing that early detection saves lives.
With national recognition now secured, Charlotte hopes to expand Bend and Check even further working with health organisations, schools, and businesses to share its message across communities nationwide.