Bassetlaw’s growing investment potential being showcased

Bassetlaw District Council has launched a new website to showcase the district as a place where businesses thrive, careers grow and communities' flourish.

Called ‘Invest in Bassetlaw’ www.investinbassetlaw.co.uk ,it highlights the area’s strengths as a destination for growth innovation and sustainable development as well as providing business support opportunities.

The new website offers detailed insights into commercial sites, regeneration schemes, and grants currently available, alongside success stories and testimonials.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “The launch of the Invest in Bassetlaw website signifies our commitment to attracting new business and championing our district as a place of opportunity.

“It is an exciting time for the area, with several major projects already underway which will attract investment, and we hope ‘Invest in Bassetlaw’ will help keep that momentum going.”

Among the key projects in the district:

STEP, a UK-led, world-leading programme which will see a prototype fusion energy powerplant built by 2040 delivering safe, low carbon and sustainable energy for the planet.

Opportunities created through the East Midland Investment Zone, which will drive the future of advanced manufacturing and green technologies.

Panattoni Park Central A1M, which at 770,000sq ft is the largest single speculative build unit hitting the UK market this year.

Opportunities for new retail and hospitality businesses looking to relocate to a shopping centre in the heart of Worksop, undergoing extensive redevelopment and benefiting from a £20m investment.

Bassetlaw District Council is also currently delivering UK Shared Prosperity Funded projects including Enterprise Grants, High Street Support, Growth Grants and Refit Grants to support local businesses to grow, innovate and reduce their carbon footprint while supporting social inclusion.

The Invest in Bassetlaw launch follows a successful presence at this year’s UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) where council and North Notts BID representatives engaged with key partners to highlight the areas strengths.

To find out about current opportunities visit www.investinbassetlaw.co.ukor get in touch with the inward investment team at: [email protected].