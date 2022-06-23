With just over a week to go until the closing date, firms right across the Bassetlaw region are encouraged to submit their applications for the prestigious North Notts Business Awards 2022.

The deadline for entries is Friday, July 1.

Now in their 11th year, these awards were created by independent organisation, North Notts Business Connections, to highlight business success in Bassetlaw.

Winners of the Alexander Calder Financial Ltd Company of the year Award 2022, Trans-Sport.TV Limited. Credit: Di Fisher/The Photo Den

The awards programme for 2022 sees two new judges appointed to the independent judging panel, Beverley Alderton-Sambrook, head of regeneration services at Bassetlaw District Council, and George Buchanan, managing director of Hodsock Priory.

Two new awards have also been introduced for 2022, the bounce back award, sponsored by West Burton Energy, and the best agricultural business award, sponsored by Trans-Sport.TV Limited.

Chris Elder, chief executive of West Burton Energy, said: "Being proud members of the Bassetlaw community we are delighted to sponsor the first ever bounce back award at this year's North Notts Business Awards.

"We recognise how tough it's been for businesses over the last couple of years and this award gives recognition to those who have made it through the challenges of the pandemic with ingenuity, creativity and without doubt, lots of hard work."

The North Notts Business Awards are always free to enter, and all firms based in Bassetlaw are urged to get involved.

The judged categories for 2022 are:

- Company of the Year Award

- Business Person of the Year Award

- Lifetime Achievement Award

- Best Small Business Award

- Employer of the Year Award

- Excellence in Manufacturing Award

- Family Business Award – sponsored by Wright Vigar Chartered Accountants

- Best New Business Award

- Best Customer Service Award

- Best Agricultural Business Award – sponsored by Trans-Sport.TV Limited

- Bounce Back Award – sponsored by West Burton Energy

- Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Meanwhile, the public voting awards are well underway, and give recognition to local firms in the retail, hospitality, tourism, and artisan sectors. Voting by the public closes on Friday, July 1.

Tickets are available to book online for the awards ceremony which will be held at the North Notts Arena on September 2, 2022.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for various categories for businesses who wish to be recognised alongside other top North Notts business leaders and acknowledged for championing Bassetlaw’s business success.

The finalists will be announced at The Old Police Station in Retford on Wednesday, July 13, and a significant number of entrants and nominees are expected to attend to hear the news announced.