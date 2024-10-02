Bassetlaw businesses welcome support to cut their carbon footprint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw micro-brewery is among 23 businesses to have received funding and support to cut their carbon footprint and boost their environmental credentials.

Welbeck Abbey Brewery is among those to have benefitted from a Decarbonisation Audit and Grant that has been made possible by funding from the UK Government, distributed by Bassetlaw District Council.

The brewery has used its funding to install a new copper kettle and burner, which has helped reduce its carbon emissions by over 11.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, equal to the average emissions of 11 passengers on a return flight from Paris to New York.

Claire Monk from Welbeck Abbey Brewery said: “Environmental sustainability has been high on the agenda at Welbeck Abbey Brewery for over a decade. However, in recent years we have made a further push to really reduce our carbon footprint.

Pictured left to right: Claire Monk, Cllr Charles Adams, Cllr Darrell Pulk

“The biggest yet most rewarding project has just come to fruition by replacing a 40-year-old brewing kettle with a custom built one. We are delighted to have had both the technical advice and financial support of Bassetlaw District Council through their grant scheme, without which we may not have gone ahead with the replacement.”

Other businesses have successfully completed decarbonisation works such as installing energy efficient lighting, solar panels, or insulation after receiving grants of up to £5k from the council.

It followed a paid for audit which looked at ways businesses in the district could become more sustainable as well as identifying financial savings.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills and Ward Member for Welbeck, said: “It is great to see a local business being supported to grow and innovate through our funding. I look forward to seeing how Welbeck Abbey Brewery continues to develop and expand over the coming decade”.

Forty-five businesses have completed the energy audit with the rest expected to receive their carbon emission cutting grants in the coming months.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “These Decarbonisation grants are making a real difference to businesses as not only do they help to cut carbon emissions they also save costs, a win, win scenario.

“Our Vision 2040 is for Bassetlaw to become the greenest, most sustainable district to live and work and this will help improve building efficiency for many local businesses.”

Decarbonisation grants worth a total of £60k, split over 12 businesses, are still up for grabs for micro and small businesses who are looking to introduce energy efficient measures, with funding coming from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

To find out more about this and other business grants available go to www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/ or visit a Business Drop-in Session being held at Retford Town Hall on Thursday 10th October between 2pm and 7pm.