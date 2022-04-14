Bassetlaw-based care company partners with wellbeing firm to provide support for staff
A Bassetlaw-based care company has become one of the first to benefit from an innovative wellbeing experience for employees.
Home Instead Retford has become one of the first companies to benefit its staff from a new employee wellbeing scheme.
EmpowerPlan Ltd, based in Retford, is a wellbeing provider with a unique service that has recently launched to enhance employee health, wellbeing and performance.
Through the scheme, employees have access to free therapy or counselling and can choose standard counselling support, or opt for something a little different with Rapid Transformational Therapy.
With many care workers suffering from fatigue, exhaustion and ‘burn out’, worsened by the high pressure of the pandemic, Home Instead Retford decided to put additional measures in place to support its staff.
Vicky Waring, director of Home Instead Retford, said: “We signed up to EmpowerPlan to prevent staff getting to a point of crisis intervention, by making use of the extensive self-help resources available.
“We need to prevent things becoming an issue and support employees sooner."