Home Instead Retford has become one of the first companies to benefit its staff from a new employee wellbeing scheme.

EmpowerPlan Ltd, based in Retford, is a wellbeing provider with a unique service that has recently launched to enhance employee health, wellbeing and performance.

Through the scheme, employees have access to free therapy or counselling and can choose standard counselling support, or opt for something a little different with Rapid Transformational Therapy.

Vicky Waring, director of Home Instead Retford, and Nadine McCabe, managing director of EmpowerPlan Ltd.

With many care workers suffering from fatigue, exhaustion and ‘burn out’, worsened by the high pressure of the pandemic, Home Instead Retford decided to put additional measures in place to support its staff.

Vicky Waring, director of Home Instead Retford, said: “We signed up to EmpowerPlan to prevent staff getting to a point of crisis intervention, by making use of the extensive self-help resources available.