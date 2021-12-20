Employees Harron head office in Barlborough and at its developments across the region took part in the Christmas Jumper Day, and raised £65.

Launched in 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day sees millions of people wearing their silliest jumpers and donating £2 in support of the disadvantaged youngsters from across the globe that the charity works for.

In 2020 they helped 45 million children across the world get the medicine, good food and education they need.

Some of the Harron Homes North Midlands team dressed in their festive jumpers

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Save the Children plays a vital role in offering hope to young people who are most in need of it, and we are proud to support them annually.