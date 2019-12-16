Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels find support with Co-op Funeralcare

A national charity has stepped into help support Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK).

Co-op Funeralcare has been helping to spread awareness of the animal shelter.

Monique Fores and Elaine Shaw.

Elaine Shaw, 63 and husband Darren, 53, who run BARK, said: “Working together with Monique and Co-op Funeralcare has allowed us to make more people aware of BARK and we have had an amazing response to the appeals that they have done.”

Elaine said: “Veterinary bills can average £2,000 to £3,000 per month, but we never put a healthy dog or cat to sleep. We rely totally on donations.

“The donations can be money, dog or cat food, bedding, duvets, blankets and towels – as well as clothes, hangbags and bric-a-brac to sell on our markets.”

Recently regular donors and sponsors have had to stop their support due to ‘lack of money and harder times’.

Elaine and Darren said: “We never re-home an animal in December prior to Christmas, due to the amount of dogs and cats given as a present but then left abandoned or given back when people realise the responsibility and financial implications.”

Co-op Funeralcare’s Monique Fores, 47 from Worksop said: “Working for Co-op Funeralcare has given me the chance to help a local charity that I am particularly passionate about and by working with Darren and Elaine to raise awareness and get the donations they need it allows them to carry on to do such an amazing job and keep open a very worthwhile cause.”