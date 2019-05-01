Babbington kennels is looking for full-time staff

Babbington Boarding Kennels, Cattery, and Rescue in Awsworth is on the hunt for some full-time kennel staff.

Are you animal lover who is prepared to knuckle down to some proper hard work? Then Babbington might have a full-time career for you.

Experience of working in kennels as a must as you can expect lots of poo, wee, cleaning, hiding out pens, washing/drying bedding, making feds, walking/grooming/bathing of dogs, all the above with cats also, dealing with public, taking bookings, serving in the shop, giving advice, giving medication, maintaining both dogs and cats, physical and mental health and well being.

You'll be on your feet the whole day and you'll work whether it's freezing cold or baking hot and be expected to get into work in all conditions as dogs and cats need care no matter what.

Full time is five days a week 9am to 5pm, on a four-week rota, working at least four weekend days in those four weeks.

Staff work all bank holidays and you must work either Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

If it sounds like they're trying to scare you away from applying, they're not, they just want people who are genuinely appreciate that looking after animals is hard work - and also hugely rewarding and fulfilling.

If you are hard working and truly want to work in kennels, send your CV to babbington21@btopenworld.com.