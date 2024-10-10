Award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop celebrates 18

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop will celebrate its 18th birthday next weekend (18-20 October 2024) with some great special offers available in-store.

The award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop, which sits at the heart of a vibrant artisan food community on the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire, will celebrate its 18th birthday next weekend (18-20 October 2024) with some fabulous special offers. Head in-store to enjoy discounts on a selected Made at Welbeck produce, with 18% off delicious treats such as Stichelton cheese, DropWorks rum, Welbeck Bakehouse crispbreads and Welbeck Abbey Brewery’s Pixie Dust. Welbeck Loyalty Card holders will also be entered into a prize draw when making an in-store purchase to win a meal for four at the Harley Cafe.

When Welbeck Farm Shop opened its doors in 2006, its goal was to provide top-quality, locally produced food alongside excellent service. Eighteen years on, community and sustainability remain at the heart of everything they do. The team works meticulously to source the best produce, with rigorous taste-testing and ingredient checks ahead of any range making it onto the Farm Shop’s shelves. This ethos has been noticed in recent years with a raft of awards coming Welbeck’s way in 2024. The team picked up the UK Large Farm Shop of the Year and Midlands Best Retailer at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards and scooped Farm Shop Butchery of the Year at the Farm Retail Association Awards earlier this year. Last week they were celebrating again at the North Notts Business Awards.

Oliver Stubbins, General Manager at Welbeck Farm Shop, said: “It is wonderful to see the Shop continuing to grow and go from strength to strength as we approach our 18th birthday. 2024 has already been a fantastic year for the team with numerous award wins. With the growing interest in eating good-quality, traditionally grown and produced food, we have also seen a significant increase in customers this year. We are proud to only sell produce that we really love and are extremely lucky to have some amazing producers here on the Estate, including lamb, game, ale, baked goods, raw milk, and Stichelton cheese in our Made at Welbeck range.

Welbeck Farm Shop

“As well as being passionate about great food though, our business is nothing without the special people we work with, and three of my colleagues, Sarah, Mark and Rob, have been here for the entire journey, having joined the team just as Welbeck Farm Shop opened its doors in 2006. Our 18th birthday is a real celebration of the wonderful food, the people and the estate we all work on.”

IN-STORE OFFERS & PRIZE DRAW

Join the celebrations to honour the Welbeck Farm Shop’s last eighteen years with special in-store offers available from Friday, 18th until Sunday, 20th October 2024. These include:

· 18% off Stichelton cheese;

· 18% off Welbeck Abbey Brewery’s Tink’s Pixie Dust Pale Ale;

· 18% off Welbeck Bakehouse’s 4-seed Sourdough crispbreads;

· 18% off selected rums from DropWorks.

Alongside the in-store offers, Welbeck Loyalty Card Holders who visit between 18-20 October and make an in-store purchase at Welbeck Farm Shop will be instantly entered into a prize draw to win a meal for 4 at the Harley Café (up to the value of £100, T&Cs apply).

Welbeck Farm Shop is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Sunday, 9:00am to 4:00pm. Nestled in the heart of Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, Welbeck is conveniently located on the A60, just 15 minutes from the A1 and M1.

For more information, visit www.welbeckfarmshop.co.uk