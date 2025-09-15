A.W. Lymn replaces legacy ‘paper-first’ systems with innovative software

(From left to right): Mark Robinson, Founder at Funeral Manager Howard Rawlings, Founder at Funeral Manager, Matthew Lymn Rose, Managing Director at A.W. Lymn, Niki Ward, Director at Funeral Manager, Will Ward, Director at Funeral Manager.

One of the UK’s largest and oldest independent funeral businesses has switched all of its internal administration and transaction processes from a mix of offline and online to a fully integrated software solution – a shift that will have immediate impact for staff and customers alike.

Headquartered in Nottingham and employing more than 130 people, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service identified the need to bring the whole business inline with one central tech and admin approach, and were impressed by the product on offer from Funeral Manager at their first meeting.

The pain points were things like multiple admin tasks being duplicated across branches, lack of a central digital dashboard for real-time updates across the business, simple and safe management of online donations and legacy resource planning systems becoming unreliable. Funeral Manager offered a one-stop solution and the Directors at A.W. Lymn instantly saw how the system would support their teams.

Managing Director at A.W. Lymn Matthew Lymn Rose said: “We’re long been on the hunt for a software solution that served our bespoke needs as a large organisation with multiple branches, working around the clock 365 days a year, and in a sector where our team’s face to face time with customers is more vital than in many others.

“We pride ourselves in investing in personal arrangements for our customers, which is rooted in human connection and time spent building relationships with the bereaved people we serve. Small admin tasks eat into this time and we’re pleased to now be at a point where this element of our work can be managed by a bespoke system built to meet our 25 funeral homes’ needs.”

Business Development Director at Funeral Manager, Will Ward was thrilled to be making a difference for A.W. Lymn.

He said: “We're absolutely delighted to support one of the UK funeral profession's best-known independent firms with its digital transformation goals. And we're already seeing results in the form of streamlined workflows and greater efficiencies which, in turn, are enabling A.W. Lymn colleagues to dedicate even more time to providing high-quality, professional care to bereaved families.

"Additionally, onboarding such a large, multi-branch business has demonstrated the agility of our customisable platform. No matter how many funerals you arrange each year, Funeral Manager offers a reliable solution that works effectively at any scale, taking care of arrangement, back office and mortuary processes to name but a few."Matthew added that data security was also a core driver for the business partnering with Funeral Manager. He said: “With a large team working across multiple funeral homes, keeping data secure is a top priority. The platform gives us confidence that everything is protected, with clear policies and strong safeguards in place. If we ever need support, the team is always responsive and easy to work with.”

Funeral Manager is one of the most trusted and widely used administration software’s across the UK and Ireland. The team works hand-in-glove with their customers to build and launch their products with no disruption to the day to day running of the business and delivers immediate positive impact in terms of efficiencies and innovative practice.

A.W. Lymn was established in Nottingham in 1907 and has grown to become the city and county’s largest independent funeral directors, operating 25 branches across the region. Having recently acquired M.A. Mills and expanded into Leicestershire, it continues to grow its reach and network of talented funeral directors supporting the bereaved.