Asda set to build new store at Vesuvius site

A major step in the regeneration of the Vesuvius site will take place next month when Asda begins work on its new supermarket and petrol station.

It is hoped the scheme will create up to 200 jobs and attract additional retail leisure and entertainment facilities to the site off Sandy Lane which had lain derelict for more than a decade.

It will also kick-start further development of a site that has been an eyesore for quite some time.

The developers commercial Estates Group has overseen an initial investment of £5 million on infrastructure to provide access to the site, delivering a new roundabout and remediating contaminated land for Asda’s development.

Preparation work for the site has now been completed.

David Hodgson, head of strategic development – North for CEG said: “Working closely alongside Bassetlaw District Council and the D2N2 LEP, the new roundabout, infrastructure and services, as well as the extensive remediation work for phase one has now been completed.

“Asda will move onto the site next month to deliver a 6,500 sq ft foodstore.

“CEG is also marketing a variety of design and build opportunities and preparing proposals for speculative commercial development at the site which, once complete, will create more than 1,000 new job opportunities in the area.”

The development is scheduled for completion in late 2019. Asda expects to begin recruitment next year.

The former site of Vesuvius works has goot the go ahead for a leisure, retail and entertainment complex.

The Vesuvius factory closed in 2006.

When planning permission was granted for the development David Hodgson said: “This is incredibly exciting news.

“The market has been challenging with little significant new development of any kind, not least retail. We have worked tirelessly for a number of years to ensure Asda can still invest in Worksop and Bassetlaw District Council has now helped unlock this site, creating hundreds of new jobs and new facilities for the town.

“This is a major shot in the arm for the local economy, creating jobs in the new store as well as construction and apprenticeship opportunities.

This, together with future phases on the site, will unlock even more employment and community benefits.”

