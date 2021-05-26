Do you employ the top apprentice in the Sheffield City Region? Or is your firm due recognition for its amazing mentoring? Here’s how to enter.

The past year has been one of the most challenging ever, both for businesses and those in education … and in honour of those resilient young apprentices and the individuals and firms mentoring them, nominations have been opened up for this exciting event.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Hilton Garden Inn on September 23, but you only have until June 30 to get your entries in, before a judging panel will select the region’s top performers in a range of categories.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

And thanks to headline sponsors Amazon, working in association with The Star, Sheffield Telegraph, Doncaster Free Press, Worksop Guardian, Derbyshire Times and JPIMedia Events, this event is paying tribute to the wide diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

Event sponsors are Gradconsult, Openreach, NOCN group, The Source Academy, Barnsley College, Doncaster College, Sheffield Hallam University and Hilton Garden Inn.

The categories are:

COVID hero

The Kickstart Scheme/Apprenticeship

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Rising Star

Large Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Sam Jackson, editor of the Worksop Guardian, said: “We’re very proud of the amazing and resilient businesses in Sheffield City Region, and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

“Apprenticeships are now available in almost every business sector from traditional trades to health and the public sector, and are a crucial route into work and training for tens of thousands of people every year.

“They are also open to all ages, which make them a versatile, popular choice with outstanding prospects. We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.

“Nominations are invited from any apprentice or business in and around Sheffield City Region – best of luck to everyone. Submitting an entry is easy, simply follow the link below to find out all you need to know.”