‘All jam tomorrow’: Nottinghamshire business leaders respond to Budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his Spring Budget in the Commons on Wednesday, outlining policies aimed at getting more people into work and also extended help with energy costs for households.

It was also announced a scheme offering 30 hours a week of free childcare for working parents will be extended to cover all children from the age of nine months, although it will not be fully in place until 2025.

Mr Hunt said the UK is now expected to avoid a recession and inflation is forecast to fall to 2.9 per cent by the end of the year.

Business leaders gathered at an East Midlands Chamber event to watch the budget and discuss what it means for their industries.

Sarah Loates, who runs Loates HR Consultancy, said she felt the announcements, specifically on childcare, were “all jam tomorrow”.

She said: “The thing causing me the most pain at the moment is not being able to recruit the right people.

“As an employer, I am having to provide lots of support for my team such as private healthcare, flexible working and mental health training.

“I heard about the childcare reforms and was speaking to a new starter in the office. We calculated if she worked full time she would pay £15,000 for childcare.

“She is in an entry-level role and it isn’t sustainable. She said she is coming to work to pay for childcare.

“I was really keen that the chancellor would bring forward those reforms. It’s not something which is new, I think we should’ve been looking at this some time ago.

“Last year in April I gave all my team a 10 per cent increase in pay, but I can’t afford to do that again this year.

“The predictions on inflation coming down has somewhat calmed my nerves a little as a business owner.”

Corrina Hembury is managing director at Access Training which provides training, apprenticeships and recruitment support in the Midlands.

She said: “I don’t think it was an inspiring budget. It was billed as a budget for growth, but I didn’t see many opportunities for that.

“I think there were some good initiatives, but I don’t think they’ve gone far enough, or are going to happen fast enough.

“There was no mention of young people or apprenticeships really.

“There was talk of ‘returnerships’ for the over 50s getting back into the workplace, which will be interesting to see the detail behind that.

“We do work with older people in terms of training. Being able to have more funding to train these people is welcome.”

Government figures show hundreds of thousands of people aged under 65 who were working before the pandemic are not anymore, due to ill health or early retirement.

Ministers see getting some of these people back into work, alongside incentives for other people such as working parents of young children, as key to re-igniting the economy.

Chris Hobson, chamber director of policy, said: “The feeling in the room was flat, there wasn’t a whole lot in the room people were getting excited about.

