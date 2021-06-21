Agency announces creation of 100 jobs in Worksop

Atalanta Staffing, a staffing and resourcing firm, said its new client projects will create the opportunities over the next three years.

This latest recruitment drive was part of the business’s ongoing expansion plans.

A spokesperson for Atalanta Staffing said: "Here at Atalanta Staffing we have temporary, permanent and contract opportunities in industrial and healthcare.

The agency plans to create 100 jobs in Worksop over the next three years.

"We are recruiting everything from site operatives, labourers and cleaners through to healthcare workers and nurses.

"We are offering people work with flexibility and diversity in the work they do, their choice of workplace and working hours that work for them.

"What’s not to like? For anyone looking for work, we would urge them to get in touch with our team today.”

For further information candidates can email [email protected]k.

You can also visit the website www.atalantastaffing.co.uk and fill out an online contact form.