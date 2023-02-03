Aer Lingus Regional to start flights to Belfast City Airport from East Midlands Airport

Following last month’s sudden announcement that Flybe entered administration and ceased operations, Aer Lingus has announced that it will pick up the route between EMA and Belfast City.

With fares starting at £34.99, the new service will start on Sunday, March 26, initially as a daily service, and then increasing up to double daily from mid-April.

Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: “We are very pleased to be strengthening our schedule out of Belfast City Airport.

"As the demand for travel options from Belfast only increases, this new route will no doubt be warmly welcomed.

"We announced recently that we will be adding 15,000-plus seats immediately across our existing network from Belfast City, and we will continue growing these services in the months ahead.”

Steve Griffiths, EMA managing director, added: “We’re delighted that Aer Lingus will start operating between EMA and Belfast next month.

"This news will be well received by the passengers who make use of this popular route which is an important part of our domestic offer.

"We look forward to working with the airline as they seek further opportunities to grow their operation here.”

The addition of the EMA to Belfast route continues Emerald’s progressive bolstering its summer 2023 schedule.