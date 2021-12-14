A gym, kitchen company and a hot tub business: The 10 new tenants at Worksop's multi-million pound Vesuvius development

The new tenants include gym and fitness training company Crossfit Worksop and Endeavour Martial Arts, as well as retailers including as Kitchen Craft, Escape Hot Tubs and Rother Valley Optics.

The site, off Sandy Lane, has also become a hub for auto companies from Just Tyres, DV Autos Ltd, Epic Detail and electric vehicle charging specialist Powerpoint to Shark Eye’s research and design centre.

Burger King has taken the first of three food and beverage units at the site.

CrossFit Worksop has moved onto the new Vesuvius development in Worksop.

Technical director of CrossFit Worksop, Glynn Davies, said: “We decided to move primarily because we had a growing membership, all our classes were full and we needed some extra space to increase class sizes.

"The high visibility location is also helping to attract new passing trade.

"This looks extremely promising and with more and more of our neighbours opening up we're super excited for the future.”

Head of e-commerce and marketing at Just Tyres, Tina Newman, said: “We’re excited to add a brand new centre to our network, our aim is to provide an outstanding service to customers in Worksop, along with bringing job opportunities to the local area too.

"Our strong position within the industry allows us to realise continued growth while remaining focussed on offering a local service to our customers.”

Only five units remain available at the site, with two under offer.

Investment Manager at property investment and management company CEG, Lawrence Escott, said the development had proved “incredibly successful.”

“We only completed in August and already have ten new tenants in occupation and strong interest in the remaining five units,” he said.

“Construction is also underway with the new Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Station and a Travis Perkins.

"With such a shortage of supply of well located, flexible accommodation, we expect to announce more deals imminently.”

In 2019, supported by D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, CEG delivered a £5.5million package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and making it easily accessible.

As part of this work, the land was remediated to pave the way for redevelopment.

D2N2 LEP interim chief executive, Will Morlidge said: “It’s great to see this transformational project moving from strength to strength with 10 new tenants.

"The regeneration of the former Vesuvius Brickworks into a thriving retail and business park is a landmark development for Worksop and the wider area, creating new jobs and supporting our collective ambitions to rebuild and grow our economy.”