Diane Ward, A Deputy CEO at Carlton Forest Group, was recognised in the category of Diversity Champion for her commitment to encouraging, supporting, and giving options for females to enjoy careers in the industry which she is so passionate about.

The award follows a win earlier this summer when Diane was recognised as Industry Champion at the Everywoman Transport and Logistics Awards.

Diane Ward said: “What a year it has been and what a lovely surprise it was to be receive this award,” said Diane. “I am truly humbled and will continue to encourage openness and inclusion for all in our industry to ensure the brightest talent get the recognition they deserve.”

Mark Pepper, CEO, Carlton Forest Group commented; “I am so pleased and proud for Diane – this recognition for a long and dedicated career is truly deserved.

“Diane has made an impression on the lives of so many over the last forty years and continues to shape the future of Carlton Forest Group and its valued team members.”