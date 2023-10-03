News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

A boss at a Worksop logisitcs firm has won her second industry award of the year

A boss from a Worksop logistics firm has scooped her second top industry award of the year at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) awards.
By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Diane Ward, A Deputy CEO at Carlton Forest Group, was recognised in the category of Diversity Champion for her commitment to encouraging, supporting, and giving options for females to enjoy careers in the industry which she is so passionate about.

The award follows a win earlier this summer when Diane was recognised as Industry Champion at the Everywoman Transport and Logistics Awards.

Diane Ward said: “What a year it has been and what a lovely surprise it was to be receive this award,” said Diane. “I am truly humbled and will continue to encourage openness and inclusion for all in our industry to ensure the brightest talent get the recognition they deserve.”

Diane Ward from Carlton Forest Group has won her second award of the year at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) awardsDiane Ward from Carlton Forest Group has won her second award of the year at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) awards
Diane Ward from Carlton Forest Group has won her second award of the year at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) awards
Most Popular
Read More
Nottinghamshire youth charity 'partners up' with Nottingham finance business

Mark Pepper, CEO, Carlton Forest Group commented; “I am so pleased and proud for Diane – this recognition for a long and dedicated career is truly deserved.

“Diane has made an impression on the lives of so many over the last forty years and continues to shape the future of Carlton Forest Group and its valued team members.”

Diane joined fellow finalists and industry colleagues at The Londoner Hotel for the 30th CILT Awards for Excellence which celebrates and recognises excellence in logistics and transport including talented colleagues and pioneering businesses all striving to do their best and be their best.

Related topics:Worksop