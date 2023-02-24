95 jobs to go at Wilko's Worksop contact centre as company 'fights for survival'

More than 400 jobs are set be lost at Wilko as it bids to cut costs in a "fight for survival".

The company reportedly plans to cut 95 workers at its contact centre in Worksop after outsourcing to a company in South Africa.

Additionally, 150 assistant store managers are set to lose their jobs and reducing hours of team supervisors will be the equivalent to losing a further of 150 full-time roles.

The Wilko site at Manton Wood

The company, which is based in Manton Wood Enterprise Park, had previously warned of its plans to outsource customer service operations and that from February 2023 all customer enquires would be dealt with by a third party.

Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson told The Guardian newspaper: "We've identified significant changes to the Wilko operating model to enable us to stabilise the business and then thrive again.

"This includes some proposed changes to our management structure at both our stores and head office. We're fully supporting affected individuals.

"We know change will be unsettling to our team members and the wider business, and we're acting swiftly to put in place the new organisational structure to stabilise and grow." Wilko employs a total of around 16,000 staff members and is currently consulting with the GMB Union to reduce job losses.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, told The Guardian: "Wilko is going through significant changes at the moment and ultimately the business is in a fight for survival. We are seeing continued and increasing job losses throughout the retail sector and this is something that warrants an urgent, strategic response from the Government."

Wilko is the UK's 23rd biggest retailer with a 20,000 product lines, from household goods to pet food, across more than 400 stores. But the business is struggling with the number of shoppers on the high street still more than 10 per cent lower than the levels experienced before the pandemic.