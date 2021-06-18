8 ways you think Worksop town centre could be improved

We asked this question on our Facebook page and it received hundreds of suggestions. Take a look at some of them.
1. 'MORE ENTERTAINMENT'
Lucy Handley said: "Perhaps focus on entertainment. Shops are dying out as a whole with internet shopping being so popular. The cinema is great, perhaps a bowling alley?" and Rachael Hauxwell said: "It needs to be centred more around entertainment. Encourage businesses like independent coffee shops, bistros ad children's entertainment."
Photo: Pixabay
2. 'LOWER PARKING CHARGES'
Dawn Staniland called for fee or lower priced parking to encourage shoppers into the town. And Stuart Perry suggested: "Reopen Bridge Street to one way traffic with 20mph limit and 60 minutes free parking down one side to encourage people into the centre of town. I’ve seen this work well in a small town before."
Photo: Stock
3. 'MORE DECORATIVE FEATURES'
Ash Henderson said: "Why is everyone not saying pop up gardens and flowers hanging between buildings?". Others called for water features particularly at the top of town.
Photo: Pixabay
4. 'MORE SHOPS'
Many Worksop shoppers reiterated the resounding need for a Primark, along with more big names in general.
Photo: (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)