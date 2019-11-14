200 Degrees opens its new coffee shop in McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet today

Speciality coffee roaster 200 Degrees has opened its new coffee shop in the popular McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet today (14 November) – ready to welcome the flurry of festive shoppers

Speciality coffee roaster 200 Degrees has opened its new coffee shop in the popular McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet today (14 November) – ready to welcome the flurry of festive shoppers

The new 80-seater shop at Junction 28 of the M1 will bring 16 new jobs to the region, offering freshly roasted coffee sourced directly from the 200 Degrees roast house just 30 minutes away in Nottingham, alongside delicious fresh food, and a range of home brewing gadgets and gifts.

Located in unit 21, the new 1,865 sq. ft. shop will feature the spacious relaxed, modern decor that is unique to 200 Degrees with a coffee bar, fireplace snug area and a large outdoor seating space.

As well as a distinctive and original menu which includes deli style sandwiches, baguettes, salads, soups, cakes and pastries - with plenty of vegan and gluten free options available to eat in or takeaway, the new 200 Degrees festive menu and gift range will be available in the new shop.

Shoppers will be able to get an early flavour of Christmas with a range of spiced hot drinks, winter warming soups and festive gifts, and as part of the range, 200 Degrees has launched The Roast of Christmas Present – Fine Cup award winning beans with festive notes of lemon zest, chocolate and plum.

The Christmas coffee blend is an ideal gift for homebrewers and as part of the festive offering, customers can choose three roast options from 200 Degrees’ full coffee range to make their own mix and match gift packs. Customers can also purchase several freshly roasted coffee blends, coffee gift boxes, brewing recipes, V60’s and AeroPress from the shop, with highly trained baristas on hand to advise on the perfect products and demonstrate coffee making methods.

200 Degrees has also recently announced an exclusive spiced hot drinks range that will be available for shoppers needing a hard-earned rest, made with a turmeric chai – which won Best New Product in 2018 by the Speciality Coffee Association. The range includes home-made Autumn Spiced Syrups, to add a delicious little something to existing coffee favourites, the Spiced Orange Hot Chocolate, made using luxurious melted Belgian chocolate, and the non-alcoholic Warm Spiced Apple Cider - the perfect non-alcoholic, healthy substitute for mulled wine.

Christmas gift vouchers can be purchased from the coffee shop, and are redeemable for all in-store and online products, SAGE brewing equipment and barista courses at the renowned barista schools in Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff and Lincoln.

Tom Vincent, co-founder and director at 200 Degrees, said: “We are delighted to be opening our first out of town location in the UK and look forward to welcoming staff and visitors to the outlet in time for the festive season.

“As a prime retail destination in the East Midlands, we are honoured to be serving our freshly roasted coffee blends, food and new festive options to shoppers, alongside our range of high-calibre brewing equipment and gadgets for coffee lovers to recreate the 200 Degrees experience at home.

“As it’s that special time of year, we will have our highly trained staff on hand for advice and to demonstrate equipment to anyone looking to purchase for themselves or for loved ones in the lead up to Christmas.

“We’re keen to welcome fellow workers and flagging shoppers looking to enjoy quality coffee, a bite to eat, use of the WIFI and a relaxed, unique shopping experience. We’ll also be open early for freshly made breakfasts and our takeaway service is second to none if you’re looking to grab a brew and a bite to go.”

200 Degrees, which was set up by Tom and his business partner Rob Darby in 2012, has 11 ‘distinctively independent’ coffee shops as well as its roast house near Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The company has further plans to grow, with a new shop planned for Manchester later this year.

Paul Tyler, centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nottingham-based coffee roasters, 200 Degrees Coffee to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands. We are passionate about supporting local businesses and are delighted to be able to offer our guests another independent food and beverage offering.”

Opening times for the new East Midlands Designer Outlet coffee shop is 8am - 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am - 7pm on Saturdays and 9am - 5pm on Sundays.

END