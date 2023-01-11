10 of the best cafés in Worksop you have to try in 2023 — according to Google reviews

Worksop residents are blessed with an array of great little cafés and coffee shops on their doorstep.
So to kick off the year, here are 10 cute cafés in the town rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.
Why not give them a try? As well as enjoying some fantastic food and drink, you’ll also be supporting some great local businesses too.
All data was taken from Google and the cafés are not ranked in any order.
1. MeltAway
This unique cafe on Bridge Street has an impressive 4.9/5 stars on Google. One customer praised MeltAway as a 'little diamond among a sea of greasy spoons'.
Photo: m
2. Koffie House
This stand-out cafe can be found at the Celtic Point complex. Customers have praised the food, relaxed atmosphere and 'super friendly' staff at Koffie House - giving it a 4.7/5 rating on Google.
Photo: n
3. Piccolo Espresso Bar
Customers say Piccolo Espresso Bar makes the best coffee in Worksop - why not try it for yourself? One customer wrote: 'You can see the passion and time taken to produce excellent coffee and homemade cakes'. It has a 4.7/5 rating on Google.
Photo: m
4. Chocolate Orange Tearooms
This quirky cafe can be found inside the Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre on Carlton Road. It has been awarded an impressive 4.9/5 stars from customers, who can't get enough of its homemade cakes. One customer described the cafe as a 'fantastic little gem hidden in the middle of Worksop'.
Photo: m