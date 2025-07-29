Yorkshire Attractions unveils its unmissable summer events line-up

This summer Yorkshire Attractions has a fun-filled line-up of events sure to keep children and parents alike entertained throughout the school holidays.

Whether your little ones dream of dinosaurs, diggers, or daring rescues, there’s a perfect day out waiting across the region. From wild animal encounters and thrilling rides to hands-on history and science-packed adventures, the summer holidays are bursting with opportunities to make lasting memories.

Here are just some of the highlights not to miss:

PAW Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure sails into First Direct Bank Arena this August, with three showings on Saturday 9th. Join Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the gang as they rescue Cap’n Turbot and set off on a swashbuckling quest.

National Science and Media Museum

The multi-award-winning Cannon Hall Farm offers tractor rides, sheep and ferret races, daily animal talks, and the region’s biggest indoor soft play.

Diggerland , celebrating its 25th anniversary, invites families to operate real JCBs, ride Spindizzy and Go-Karts, or enjoy the view from the Skyshuttle in Castleford.

Eureka! The National Children's Museum has six weeks of summer fun, including giant games, STEM challenges and creative wall art sessions.

Grass Hoppers provides indoor and outdoor play zones for children up to age 8, with giant pillows, sandpits, and soft play – plus thorough clean-downs between each session.

Lightwater Valley is tailored for under-12s and offers over 35 rides, plus a summer of entertainment at unbeatable value.

Magna Science Adventure Centre brings Jurassic thrills with weekly Ferocious Fridays, in partnership with RentaDinosaur.

First Direct Bank Arena

Mission Out invites families to get active with giant swings, water rafts, leap towers and even axe throwing – all included in your day pass.

Dive into The Deep in Hull to explore its brand-new USS Kittiwake-inspired habitat The Wreck, and enjoy the summer event Wrecks & Reefs.

Explore rain-forest secrets on the Tropical Treasures trail at Tropical Butterfly House, running from 26 July to 31 August.

Discover ancient heroes at Royal Armouries Museum with the international exhibition Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum, running until 31 August.

Catch childhood favourite characters at Whistlestop Valley, including Bluey, Ben & Holly, and Thomas the Tank Engine throughout July and August.

Visit Yorkshire Wildlife Park for unforgettable encounters with polar bears, lions and rhinos – and enjoy the return of the Wild Live concert series featuring Sam Ryder, Russell Watson, Taylor Fever and Björn Again.

National Science and Media Museum in Bradford offers family films at Pictureville Cinema for just £3, plus exciting new exhibits like Sound and Vision and Power Up.

Indulge your sweet tooth at York’s Chocolate Story, where families can discover the legacy of York’s chocolate-making families and even try their hand at chocolate-making.

With so much on offer across the region, now is the perfect time to start planning your ultimate summer adventure. For families seeking fun, learning, and a bit of Yorkshire magic, the school holidays have never looked so exciting.

More information on these events can be found on the Yorkshire Attractions website.