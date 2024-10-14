Worried about money this winter? Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire are here to help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is taking proactive steps to support residents after the energy price cap rose by 10% on 1st October, pushing average annual energy bills to £1,717 per year

The energy price cap, set by Ofgem, is designed to limit the amount suppliers can charge per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity and gas. However, it does not cap total energy bills, which still depend on usage. For most households, this results in an average increase of £12 per month.

The recent rise in wholesale gas prices has led to the increase in domestic energy costs, which will leave many households grappling with even higher bills as winter approaches. This increase, combined with the persistent cost of living crisis will leave many in our community feeling the financial strain this winter.

People of pension age, who are particularly vulnerable during the colder months, are a key focus for Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire Following recent changes to the Winter Fuel Payment scheme, it may leave many without crucial financial support. The organisation is urging them to check their eligibility for Pension Credit, which not only qualifies them for the Winter Fuel Payment, but can also lead to Council Tax reductions and other financial aid.

The charity is holding a drop-in session at The Aurora Centre, The Old Library in Worksop on Thursday 17th October from 9.30am - 3.00pm. Their advisers will be on hand to provide free eligibility checks for benefits such as Attendance Allowance, Pension Credit, and other financial support that may be available, which may mean they’re entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Alternatively, you can contact the team at Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire on 0300 561 2800, email [email protected] or visit canns.org.uk