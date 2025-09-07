Kian Butler, Anna Kennedy and Alisar Jane

Worksop singer-songwriter Kian Butler has once again showcased his talents at the Autism’s Got Talent Roadshow 2025, marking his second appearance at the nationwide celebration of autistic creativity.

Kian first appeared at the flagship Autism’s Got Talent show in 2023 at London’s Mermaid Theatre, and after impressing organisers, he was invited back for the 2025 roadshow. On 6th September, he performed his original track 'If You Dare' at the Whitley Bay, South Shields event.

The song has already earned international attention, having carried Kian to the semi-finals of the San Marino Song Contest (formerly Una Voce Per San Marino) earlier this year. “It felt amazing to bring If You Dare to such a welcoming and inspiring audience,” Kian said. “Autism’s Got Talent is more than a performance, it’s about celebrating who we are.”

This year’s line-up featured a host of talented performers, including:

Autism’s Got Talent

Jasmine Brinkhurst

Charlie Conway

Henry Bradshaw

Jenny Robinson

Eve Devenney

Kieron Lee

Macauley Elvin

Alfie Fenwick

Fred Tennant

Freya Prince

Lyza Ternant

Hannah & Logan

True Colours Theatre

The roadshow is the creation of OBE Anna Kennedy, an award-winning autism campaigner whose work has transformed education, awareness, and support for autistic children, adults, and their families. Inspired by her journey as a mother of two autistic sons, Kennedy has spent more than two decades championing inclusion and celebrating talent through initiatives like Autism’s Got Talent.

With True Colours Theatre among the sponsors, the 2025 event once again delivered a dazzling mix of powerful vocals, heartfelt poetry, moving dance, and unique performances that left audiences inspired. The show continues to enjoy support from celebrity advocates including Kacey Ainsworth, Richard Mylan, Dame Esther Rantzen, David & Carrie Grant, Mitch Winehouse, and Denise Welch.

For Kian, performing again is both an honour and a milestone. “Being invited back in 2025 means a lot and it shows people believe in my music, and I hope it encourages others to follow their passions too,” he added.