Worksop’s Easter hunt offers fun, adventure, and a life-changing prize!

This Easter, Worksop residents are in for a treat as The Driving Instructor, led by Phill Osborne, launches an exciting town-wide Easter Hunt—and the grand prize could be truly life-changing!

Hidden around Worksop are 100 special L-top boxes, each containing a small prize. However, the real excitement comes from the grand prize draw, where one lucky winner will receive free driving lessons until they pass their test!

How It Works:

Anyone aged 17 or over can take part by finding one of the hidden L-top boxes (one per person/household).

To enter the grand prize draw, participants must post a picture of their found box on Facebook, tagging The Driving Instructor.

Once all the boxes are found—or after seven days—a live Facebook draw will determine the lucky winner of the free driving lessons!

Phill Osborne - Owner of The Driving Instructor

Phill Osborne, owner of The Driving Instructor, shared his excitement about the event: "Worksop is an amazing community, and this is our way of giving back. Learning to drive is a big milestone in life, but we know it can be expensive. This Easter Hunt is not just about fun—it’s about creating an opportunity for someone to gain their independence and confidence on the road."

With Worksop’s historic landmarks, parks, and hidden gems acting as the backdrop for this thrilling hunt, locals are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled and their cameras ready!

For more details, visit TheDrivingInstructor.net. Let the hunt begin!