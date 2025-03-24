Worksop to host its first-ever Eurovision pre-party – featuring Ireland’s 2025 star Emmy

Eurovision is coming to Worksop in a big way! The town is set to host its first-ever Eurovision pre-party at The Acorn Theatre on Monday, 14th April at 2pm, bringing a taste of Europe’s biggest music competition right to Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by local artist Kian Butler, will feature an exciting line-up of performers, including Emmy, Ireland’s representative for Eurovision 2025 in Basel. Joining her on stage will be some of this year’s Una Voce per San Marino national finalists, as well as UK artists who auditioned for the competition making this a must-attend event for any Eurovision fan!

Fans can expect live performances from:

• Kian Butler – Worksop’s very own Una Voce per San Marino semi-finalist

Eurovision Pre Party

• Chazza – UK artist and Una Voce per San Marino contestant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Drama Love – Rock Band who took part in this year’s San Marino selection

• Ladybird – UK-based performer who auditioned for the competition

• Claudia F – London’s dazzling drag queen and Eurovision superfan

Kian Butler, who recently competed in Una Voce per San Marino, is the driving force behind the event and is excited to bring a slice of Eurovision to his hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always dreamed of bringing something like this to Worksop,” Kian said. “Eurovision isn’t just a contest it’s a celebration of music, diversity, and unity. We see these incredible pre-parties happening in London, Madrid, and Amsterdam, so I thought, why not Worksop? We deserve to be part of the excitement too!”

Kian hopes this event will give fans a chance to experience the magic of Eurovision up close, as well as support artists who are making waves in the competition scene.

“It’s such an honour to have Emmy headlining,” Kian added. “She’s about to step onto the Eurovision stage representing Ireland, and now fans in Worksop will get the chance to see her perform live before she heads to Basel. We’ve also got an incredible mix of artists who have been part of this year’s Eurovision journey, and I know they’re going to put on an amazing show.”

The event falls right after a busy weekend of Eurovision events across the UK, making it the perfect way for fans to keep the celebrations going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eurovision fans love to come together and party, and this is the perfect opportunity to do that,” Kian said. “Whether you’ve been following the contest for years or are just discovering it, this will be an afternoon of great music, performances, and a real sense of community.”

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to go fast. Fans can book theirs now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/acorntheatre/t-yaxlnqr to secure their place at Worksop’s first-ever Eurovision pre-party.

“This is just the beginning,” Kian hinted. “If this event is a success, who knows? Maybe we’ll make Worksop a regular stop on the Eurovision pre-party circuit!”

Don’t miss out on what promises to be a spectacular afternoon of live music, Eurovision magic, and a celebration of everything the contest stands for, right in the heart of Worksop!