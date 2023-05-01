Worksop pub and kitchen plans fun day to celebrate King's coronation
A Worksop venue is planning a garden fun day to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
By Debbie ChappellContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
The Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, is hosting the event on Sunday, May 7.
A pub spokesman said: “We are holding a garden fun day party.
“We have a DJ on the decking, a bouncy castle, barbecue, pinch balloons, bubbles and sweets galore.
“We will also have donation boxes for In Sam’s Name and In Sam’s Name For Her, our charity of the year.
“Come and join the fun from noon.”