News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
2 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
2 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
3 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
6 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
22 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Worksop pub and kitchen plans fun day to celebrate King's coronation

A Worksop venue is planning a garden fun day to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

By Debbie ChappellContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:26 BST

The Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, is hosting the event on Sunday, May 7.

Read More
Detective team awarded over work on £3.5m jewellery heist near Worksop

A pub spokesman said: “We are holding a garden fun day party.

Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, Worksop.Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, Worksop.
Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, Worksop.
Most Popular

“We have a DJ on the decking, a bouncy castle, barbecue, pinch balloons, bubbles and sweets galore.

“We will also have donation boxes for In Sam’s Name and In Sam’s Name For Her, our charity of the year.

“Come and join the fun from noon.”

You are cordially invite to join us at The Three Legged Stool to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronations.You are cordially invite to join us at The Three Legged Stool to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronations.
You are cordially invite to join us at The Three Legged Stool to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronations.
Related topics:Charles IIIWorksop