Worksop man David Mitchell walks for Tommy's charity to support premature babies and bereaved parents
My fundraising link is justgiving.com/page/david-mitchell-3 This is a cause close to my heart following my loss many years ago.
I've chosen to do two fairly long walks around Worksop because I grew up in this area, having been born and brought up in Langold. I left the area to serve for 19 years in the RAF followed by a further 14 years in the MOD as a civilian employee before moving to the Mansfield area a decade ago. I wanted to return to my home turf to notch up some of my steps.
Tommy's carry out research into the prevention of premature birth and to help prevent miscarriages.
They offer emotional support to those parents who have sadly lost their babies.
They also offer assistance from initial conception to the birth for parents who have experienced multiple miscarriages.
If you want to know more about what they do please visit www.tommys.org
I posted this article previously but unfortunately I typed my fundraising link wrong so I thought I'd give it another try.
So if you a bloke in a fluorescent pink Tommy's tee shirt (weather permitting) around Worksop in the next couple of days please give me some encouragement, because I'm sure I'll need it.
If you can, please help me to increase my fundraising total by clicking on my now corrected link: justgiving.com/page/david-mitchell-3