Worksop brings the magic for a day of circus wonders

The Greatest Showman tribute, A Million Dreams, topped off a day of circus extravaganza in Worksop Old Market Square during a packed day of entertainment for the return of Cirque du North Notts.

North Notts BID’s latest family event featured free circus performances and magic shows, including star attractions such as Hoola Hooping with Carla, Circus Antics with Martin, and a Coco & Chanel clown show.

Held on Saturday, 17 May, the event also included traditional fairground rides, street entertainers such as stilt walkers, a walkabout animatronic lion, and a spectacular aerial performance.

Families seeking a challenge could take part in two free competitions: a circus-themed trail offering a chance to win a bubble wand, and a high striker contest, where lucky participants had the chance to win tickets to the Savoy in Worksop.

A variety of attractions were available for families to enjoy

A children's circus skills workshop also ensured plenty of fun for younger visitors, alongside delicious hot food and sweet treats available throughout the day.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “Cirque du North Notts brought the fun of the circus to Worksop’s Old Market Square, and it was fantastic to see families amazed by the showstopping performances on display. To be able to bring the event back for a second year running, alongside our returning act A Million Dreams, showcases our commitment to making Bassetlaw a key destination for free family events.

“Our attention now turns to a packed calendar of summer-filled events, including the return of our North Notts Food Fest in July, as well as our annual Party in the Square in August – both of which will once again bring crowds into our town centres, support our communities, and provide fantastic food, drink, and music for all to enjoy.”

To keep up to date with the latest events from North Notts BID, visit northnottsbid.co.uk or follow facebook.com/NorthNottsBID.