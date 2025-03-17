Worksop Braces for bricktastick return of Charity Lego Exhibition

Worksop is gearing up for a vibrant and creative explosion as the much-loved charity Lego exhibition, the North Notts Brick Show, prepares to make its triumphant return in 2025.

The event, a staple for families and Lego enthusiasts alike, will once again showcase an array of stunning Lego creations, all while raising vital funds for charity.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 22nd, 2025, when Outwood Academy Valley will transform into a wonderland of colourful bricks. The North Notts Brick Show 2025, organized by Northern Brickworks, promises to be bigger and better than ever, with displays from some of the country's top Lego builders.

Here's what attendees can expect:

The Northern Brickworks team at last year's show

Incredible Lego Displays: Marvel at intricate and imaginative models, ranging from iconic landmarks to fantastical scenes. Hands-on Activities: Get involved in interactive building activities and competitions and unleash your inner master builder. Trade Stalls: Browse a variety of Lego-related merchandise and expand your collection. Charity Focus: The event will raise funds for Fairy Bricks, a charity that donates Lego sets to children in hospitals. "We're thrilled to be bringing the North Notts Brick Show back to Worksop," said a representative from Northern Brickworks. "It's a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together, appreciate the creativity of Lego, and support a worthy cause."

The event has been growing in popularity and is a real highlight in the Worksop events calendar. It is a great day out for all the family.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketsource.co.uk/northern-brickworks, and early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. Keep an eye on the Northern Brickworks and Notts Brick Shows social media channels for updates.

Don't miss out on this bricktacular event that's sure to ignite your imagination and bring out the kid in everyone.

What will you spot?

Event Details:

Event: North Notts Brick Show 2025Date: Saturday, March 22nd, 2025Time: 10am - 4pm. Tickets: £4 each, under 3s free entry, bookable online or purchase on the door. Location: Outwood Academy Valley, Valley Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 7EN. Charity: Fairy Bricks (charity number 1161639)