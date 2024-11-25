Open Day: December 2024

Those looking for a school place or exploring nursery options for September 2025 can attend the in the Woodsetts Primary School Open Day in December

The school, located on Wellfield Crescent, have spaces available in current FS2, Y1 and Y2 classes.

Visitors to the open day will be able to look around the beautiful village school at their upcoming open morning on Saturday, December 14.

Visitors will be able to watch a Nursery Class, meet the team and find out more.

Visit https://www.woodsettsprimary.co.uk/ for more information.