Witness A Christmas Carol like never seen before, brought to life by drones this Winter

Witness Charles Dickens’ timeless Christmas classic come to life in a way never seen before this December in a captivating new animated drone light show.

Audiences will be taken on a journey with Ebenezer Scrooge and watch the famous characters from A Christmas Carol brought to life above Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, using hundreds of drones.

A Christmas Carol, an epic drone light show which promises to take audiences on a mesmerising journey through Christmas’s past, present and future, will take place on Saturday, 7th December in Nottingham.

The event is brought to you by Celestial (creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe) Yuup, (the local experiences company) and venue partner Trent Bridge, home to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

A Christmas Carol

A captivating new animated drone light show.

In this captivating new animated drone light show, audiences can expect to witness Charles Dickens’ timeless Christmas classic burst into the sky. A Christmas Carol, the drone light show, presents the very latest in creative entertainment with a magical celebration of the Christmas spirit.

This immersive epic-scale event uses hundreds of drones in the night sky, fusing cutting-edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir the soul.

A festive experience for all!

Following hugely successful sell-out drone light shows in Bristol, Cardiff, and at Trent Bridge, Yuup and Celestial are bringing a festive show to audiences this winter.

The event is suitable for families and individuals of all ages to enjoy, with those in attendance witnessing an introduction to the state-of-the-art drone technology before experiencing the main drone performance.

John Hopkins, Celestial’s Founder & CEO comments: “A Christmas Carol is a beloved tale that has been endlessly retold across various genres. This time, it is uniquely presented through drone art, elevating it beyond a traditional drone light show to an epic, stadium-scale experience. This innovative artistic medium brings audiences together through a shared sense of wonder to celebrate a universal story of human transformation.”

Dominic Mills, Founder & CEO of Yuup adds: “Being able to partner with Celestial to bring this unique second show to Nottingham is hugely exciting. A Christmas Carol is a fresh take on the classic story, and it’s going to be a brilliant festive experience for all to enjoy.”

Joe Sharphouse, Head of Commercial Sales at Trent Bridge, said: "We were blown away by the success of Yuup and Celestial's first drone light show at our home, and we can't wait to see how the timeless story of A Christmas Carol is re-interpreted this winter. With this show being held in December, we'll be able to begin the light show at a much earlier time of day, and we're sure it will make for compelling viewing for visitors of all ages, from young children to grown-up event-goers.”

The event takes place on Saturday 7th December at Trent Bridge, home to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. Gates will open at 15:30, with food and drink outlets serving a variety of refreshments while a live DJ plays ahead of the show starting at 17:30. Get involved

For those keen to secure a ticket to this spellbinding show, early bird tickets of £17.00 per adult and £12.00 for children/concessions are available until 19th July at yuup.co/a-christmas-carol.