Win a once in a lifetime robot experience at this year’s FightFest event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ever fancied creating your own robot that’s ready for battle? Maybe you’ve drawn one or even created one that you think would be perfect for Robot Wars. If this is the case, this competition could be the perfect fit for you.

Leading engineering component company Accu has partnered with FightFest to give budding creators and designers the opportunity to win the ultimate robot fighting experience, reminiscent of Robot Wars, BattleBots & Big Hero 6.

To enter applicants simply need to submit their creative robot designs through the Accu website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning creation will receive a total of five All Access Weekend tickets to FightFest - one for themselves and four other people. In addition, the winner will also get signed merchandise and a few other goodies throughout the weekend.

FightFest event

Four runner’s up prizes will also be up for grabs as part of the competition.

Applications will open on 30th July and designers will have until midnight on 18th August to submit their entries.

Taking place at the Magna Science Adventure Centre, the FightFest event promises to be the best one yet, with over 40 professional roboteers attending the event this year, all competing to win the title of ‘European Featherweight Champion.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted over the August bank holiday weekend (24th-26th August) attendees can expect to witness nail biting battles, see the innovations up close and speak to professional roboteers.

The competition is open to all ages in the UK and for those that have already purchased a ticket for any day of the three day event will automatically receive a 58% discount to explore the science centre.

Talking about the competition in more detail, Matt Ogden, Communications and Partnerships Manager at Accu, said: “This will be our third year partnering with FightFest and it’s fantastic to see how the partnership and event has grown over the years. It’s going to be a great experience witnessing Europe’s elite go face to face to win the European Fighting Robot Championship.

“As part of this partnership we wanted to celebrate the budding creators and innovators of all ages in the UK, who are on their path to drive innovation forward, by launching this competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly excited to open up this opportunity and showcase the creativity that our country has to offer. We want to use our platform to champion conversations around innovation and design, while hopefully inspiring the next generation of roboteers.”

To view the full T&C’s and more information on the competition, please visit the Accu website here.