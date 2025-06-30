Whitwell Brass Band in Concert

Ryton Chorale in Concert

Two of the area's finest ensembles join forces for one special evening.

As two of the area's finest ensembles, both Ryton Chorale and Whitwell Brass Band are inviting you to the stunning Worksop Priory for an evening loaded with music, collaboration and performance.

The Chorale play an important role as a catalyst in broadening singing and music making in the district of Bassetlaw and the surrounding areas and enjoy working with a wide variety of professional and non-professional musicians. The choir performs with brass or string ensembles, chamber orchestras, or organ and piano or unaccompanied.

Whitwell Brass Band have been active in some form since 1867, with more recent notable success as the 4th Section Double Champions 2024, and 3rd Section Promotees for 2025, claiming 2nd place at NEMBBA. They last performed at Worksop Priory with The Black Dyke Band to critical acclaim.

Whitwell Brass Band in Worksop Priory

With music and arrangements ranging from "A Little Jazz Mass" by Bob Chilcott and "Toccata in D" by Bach, to "Valero" and "God Put A Smile on Your Face" by Mark Ronson, this fantastic evening of music will show off the very best these ensembles have to offer.

As community groups, ensembles such as Ryton Chorale and Whitwell Brass Band rely on your support; therefore, tickets and more information can be found here: