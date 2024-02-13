Visit a beautiful snowdrop garden this Sunday
Church Farm, West Drayton, Retford DN22 8EB, is open from 10.30am to 4pm.
This garden has opened for the Nottinghamshire National Scheme for many years and is a country spring garden with a woodland area carpeted with snowdrops, aconites and cyclamen which have also seeded into the adjoining churchyard.
Approximately 180 named snowdrops flourish in island beds along with hellebores and daffodils. Natural planting contrasts with elegant topiary.
Wheelchair access, refreshments, dog friendly and plants for sale.
St Paul's Church with a 12c Norman doorway, adjoins the garden and will also be open.