Treat for Neil Diamond fans as It's a Beautiful Noise comes to The Majestic

There’s a beautiful noise, comin’ up from the Retford streets, got a beautiful sound, it’s got a beautiful beat. . .Paraphrasing the lyrics to Neil Diamond’s million-selling 1976 single, hit stage show It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens – a joyful celebration of the music and a tribute to Neil Diamond – announces its imminent arrival at the The Majestic on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Starring Fisher Stevens, It's a Beautiful Noise is a joyous homage to the music and a tribute to Neil Diamond.“It has been over half a century since the release of the first hit single from an artist who has sold over 130 million albums,” says Fisher. “While Neil Diamond may have declared the end of his touring days, his star will continue to shine eternally.”It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens brings to life Neil Diamond’s iconic songs: Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin' Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans and many more.“These songs have woven the soundtrack of our lives,” says Fisher. “It’s the teenage dream, and these dreams of youth remain constant fixtures on personal and radio playlists worldwide.”Fisher promises theatregoers heartfelt renditions of all the biggest hits, including those featuring appearances from Lula and Barbra Streisand.“It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens has been awesome, the reviews have been fantastic,” he says, “and performing the show at the Lyric Theatre, in London’s West End, was a dream come true, an amazing experience.”A lifelong lover of Neil Diamond, Fisher has toured the world as a performer and is supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Neil Diamond as himself. Assisting the tribute show to achieve the high standards of Diamond’s songbook has been the responsibility of musical director David Mackay, who has created hits for some of the biggest names in the music, including Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The Bee Gees and Eric Clapton. David has been the MD for many West End successes, including 125th Street and Jailhouse Rock.As Fisher Stevens says: "It is my privilege to celebrate Neil Diamond’s talent and take the audience on a musical journey.It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens is packed with all the classic hits and aims to do just that, and in some style!”