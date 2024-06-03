Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worksop’s Got Talent returned with a bang with their brand new spin-off concert.

The intimate, exclusive event featured eight of the show’s most popular winners and finalists took place at Worksop’s The Acorn Theatre.

Event organiser, James Clarke, says: “Saturday’s spin-off concert was a real celebration of the incredible local talent that Worksop’s Got Talent has discovered over the past 8 years! The reaction in the theatre was amazing and most importantly, we raised thousands of pounds for Retina UK once again! I absolutely can’t wait for our main show later this year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All money from the event went to national sight loss charity, Retina UK.

Worksop's Got Talent spin off show. Picture Abbie Walton Photography

The performers included three-times winner Connie Emery, last year’s champions, The Voice Academy Performance Choir, 2023 finalists, Grace Millar and Steven Turner, 2021 finalists, Evie Johnson and Mollie Fay, 2017 winner, Chloe Hind and award-winning local dance school, Rebecca’s Dance Studios. Local chiropractor, Thomas Richardson, compered and sponsored the concert through Richardson Chiropractic and councillors Nigel Turner and Callum Bailey also supported the show.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent’s seven annual events have raised over £140,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.

Retina UK is a charity supporting people affected by inherited sight loss and investing in medical research to help make their challenges a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad