Worksop’s Got Talent spin-off concert hailed huge success
The intimate, exclusive event featured eight of the show’s most popular winners and finalists took place at Worksop’s The Acorn Theatre.
Event organiser, James Clarke, says: “Saturday’s spin-off concert was a real celebration of the incredible local talent that Worksop’s Got Talent has discovered over the past 8 years! The reaction in the theatre was amazing and most importantly, we raised thousands of pounds for Retina UK once again! I absolutely can’t wait for our main show later this year!”
All money from the event went to national sight loss charity, Retina UK.
The performers included three-times winner Connie Emery, last year’s champions, The Voice Academy Performance Choir, 2023 finalists, Grace Millar and Steven Turner, 2021 finalists, Evie Johnson and Mollie Fay, 2017 winner, Chloe Hind and award-winning local dance school, Rebecca’s Dance Studios. Local chiropractor, Thomas Richardson, compered and sponsored the concert through Richardson Chiropractic and councillors Nigel Turner and Callum Bailey also supported the show.
Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent’s seven annual events have raised over £140,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.
Retina UK is a charity supporting people affected by inherited sight loss and investing in medical research to help make their challenges a thing of the past.
