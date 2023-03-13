The show is a collection of toe tapping musical numbers featuring hit songs from famous shows like, ‘Kiss Me Kate’, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ and ‘Bat Out Of Hell’.

In a first for the group, the show will be performed at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington on the July 13, 14 and 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joseph Bairstow from Wales Community Theatre Players said, “We are fortunate to have so many talented performers in our group and rehearsals for ‘Showstoppers’ are already underway. It’s a collection of the 20th and 21st centuries’ greatest musical hits so it will be hard to stop the audience singing along with us!

Tickets have gone on sale today for the next production from highly regarded local performers, Wales Community Theatre Players. Called ’Showstoppers’

“We’re really excited in bringing this show to the stage in Dinnington”, continued Joseph. “While it is a new venue for us, it’s close to our Wales home. We’ve always made it our mission to encourage new performers to join us and take to the stage. In particular, we love it when children find the confidence to perform for the first time. With costumes and lights, big dance numbers and solo songs, it will be an incredible experience for them and the audience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wales Community Theatre Players can trace its roots back to the 1940s. Most famous for producing a high quality annual pantomime at the Montgomery Theatre in Sheffield, last year the group produced its first ever musical.