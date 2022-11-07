The musical is based on the 2009 festive film of Nativity! starring Martin Freeman and Marc Wotton.

Directed by Andrea Colton, Worksop Light Operatic Society’s production was certainly deserving of all the laughter, tears and the standing ovation it secured at the end.

The performance follows the talented Richard Hinchliffe’s character Paul Maddens, a teacher at the under-performing St Bernadette’s School, as he is given the unenviable task of directing the school’s nativity.

The cast in rehearsal earlier this month at the Acorn Theatre.

After being assisted by the hilarious Mr Poppy (Luke Ogley-Neeve), the two work together with the ever-amusing young schoolchildren to pull off a play worth more than the minus-two-star rating they were given the previous year, by the infamous Coventry Telegraph critic Pamela Burns (Sarah Ilett).

However, trouble arises after Mr Maddens tries to impress rival school Oakmoor’s drama teacher with a small lie that a Hollywood producer, also Mr Maddens’ ex-girlfriend Jennifer, will be turning St Bernadette’s performance into a film.

As Mr Maddens tries to turn things around by rekindling with Jennifer (Zoe Nelson), the audience was pleased with an ultimately happy ending as they confessed their love for each other.

A stellar performance from Worksop Light Operatic Society.

Mrs Bevan (Hazel Turner), the hard-faced but passionate headteacher of Bernadette’s, and the Lord Mayor (Graham Berridge) also supplied great performances which had the audience chuckling away. There was also a fantastic array of vocals shown by Fern Van Der Vliet in her role as Miss Rye.

Oakmoor’s Mr Shakespear, played by Jack Charlesworth, is certainly worth mentioning, not only for his hardiness in being thrown down to the floor and shoved, but also for his brilliant showcase as the perfect pantomime baddie - with one scene showing him literally tearing the limbs off a baby doll.

It was ultimately Ogley-Neeve’s character that stole the show, along with his heart-warming relationship with the children. His performance was similar to that of Buddy the Elf, with his awestruck and child-like behaviour – and certainly brought laughter to the crowd.

Of course, the children were naturally the shining stars. I frequently welled up with my own strange sense of pride for each of them as they delivered their lines with such confidence that could only show what a supportive network they each had around them.

The classmates of St Bernadette’s drove much laughter from the crowd, particularly in the scene where they showcased their unique talents in the auditions for the school play. Also a shout-out to their performance of Dear Father Christmas, which had me choking back tears in my seat.

Oakmoor pupils were equally as gifted with their well-rehearsed snooty and militant characters.

It feels unfair to single out any of the children as they were all fantastic and fabulously cheeky, but Grace Nelson’s role as TJ, and the always-smiling Ella Whittaker as Katelyn both blew me away with their vocals and tight performances.

Lastly, Pete Lack, the musical director, and his band ultimately pulled the show together. The music was a top-tier level of professionalism and I applaud their talent.