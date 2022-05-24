Alf Bailey will be hosting an afternoon of Broadway singles in his very own garden in 99 Rackford Road, North Anston on Sunday, May 29.

With the doors opening at 1.30pm, the concert will feature special guest vocalist Laura Magann from Todwick, who has performed on the stage across the globe for Cunard Cruises and Warner Leisure Hotels.

Also performing will be Mike Martin, Mick Thacker, Emma Thacker, Dawn Bailey, Alf Bailey himself, and pianist Peter Waring.

Laura Magann will be performing at a charity concert in North Anston to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

A selection of well-known songs will be performed from musicals such as Oliver, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, West Side Story, Evita and many more.

Guests are advised to bring their own chair and refreshments, and consider wearing a mask while not seated.

Tickets are on sale for £5 from Alf’s home, or by calling him on 01909 567326.