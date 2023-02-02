Linus Karp tours to Nottingham Nonsuch Studio for new multimedia solo comedy show Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story

A new show which brings all the queer chaos people have come to expect from Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story will tour the UK from this November.

Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy.

Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Told through comedy, the show highlights Diana’s ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues as well as her speaking her (un)truth and breaking free from the Monarchy.

Fun, stupid, queer, surprising, and full of audience participation – you have never seen the Queen of Hearts like this.

While Karp will bring Diana to life as the only actor on stage, other members of the royal family will appear in multimedia videos, voice overs, as giant dolls and cardboard cut outs. Geri Allen (Footloose, UK Tour) will portray The Queen, Joseph Martin (Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds) voices Prince Charles, and Zina Badran (Doctor Who, BBC) joins the cast to play God via interactive video clips.

Linus Karp comments, Even 25 years after her death Diana is a cultural icon, an era defining star and a social media meme Queen. Her legacy outlives her amazing achievements and even the truth, as she’s become as much myth as celebrity. Toying with multiple performance forms as well as the truth itself, we have created a ridiculous celebration of her – as unique as Diana herself.

The show follows previous productions how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats' and Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked, for which the creative team received critical acclaim:

Really enjoyed. Linus Karp was great – Edgar WrightSo much FUN – James GrahamFunny and unsettling – Mark GatissHilarious – Gay TimesA Fringe Hit – Time OutBrilliantly Bonkers – The StageToo many penis jokes – The GuardianExceptionally creative and hilariously funny ★★★★★ – Everything TheatreThe tonic we all need ★★★★★ — London TheatreEndearingly nerdy and hilariously horny ★★★★★ — Three WeeksWitty, unique and sidesplittingly funny ★★★★★ — Theatre Reviews UKTruly in awe ★★★★★ – Theatre Weekly

