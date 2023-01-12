The event takes place at the theatre, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, on Friday, March 31, with entry from 7pm.

A spokesman said: “Come along with your mates and have a good time with the fabulous drag artist Emma Maezin and our two handsome hunks, Austin and Karl.

“So if you are celebrating a hen night, happy divorce party, or you just want an excuse for a decent night out, then look no further.

Dinnington's Lyric Theatre.

“You can expect games, prizes and, most of all, some hot, sexy men.”

Ladies’ night tickets are now on sale from 0114 470 1301 and online at tigevents.co.uk

All attendees must be 18 or over and there will be a challenge 25 policy in place. Those who can not provide proof of age will not be admitted and will not receive a refund.

