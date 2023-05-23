Cabaret show set to sparkle near Worksop
Miss Whiskey Twist is bringing A night of Burlesque to Carlton in Lindrick Social Club on September 30.
The award-winning international cabaret performer said: “Get ready to sizzle, sparkle and get sensually silly. It's a joy to bring the cabaret world to Carlton.
“I noticed Carlton didn’t have anything like this, and I know how expensive travelling to local cities to find entertainment like this is at the minute, so, I thought why not bring it here.”
When asked about the Burlesque industry, she said: “It’s extremely empowering and exciting. We welcome all shapes and sizes and we don’t discriminate. The world is an open book of art and tease and there is something for everyone.”
Join Whiskey and talent from all over the UK, on September 30, from 7.30pm, at Carlton in Lindrick Social Club.
Tickets, priced £10, are available from behind the bar or at shorturl.at/fqKOQ