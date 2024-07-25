The ultimate guide to Gloworm Festival as Vicky McClure revealed as special guest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In less than one month, Gloworm Festival will welcome thousands of families from across the UK to Nottinghamshire's Holme Pierrepont Country Park for an unforgettable weekend (16-18 August 2024).

Main stage action from children’s TV stars, character meet and greets, all the fun of the circus, a vintage fairground, creative play and workshops, live music, DJs and raves, outdoor play, adventure activities and much much more has been put together in a fantastic programme for Glowormers.

Now Vicky McClure MBE has been revealed as a special guest coming to the festival for the first time to share one of her favourite tales for CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The BAFTA award winning actor from Nottingham will be joined on the reading rota by CBeebies presenters Maddie Moate and Andy Day, with other special guests joining the starry line up over the weekend. Based on the children’s TV show that has seen celebrities from Tom Hardy to Dolly Parton read to children each night, CBeebies Bedtime Stories at the festival runs throughout the daytime as well.

Glowormers enjoying main stage action

Headliners Maddie Moate, N-Trance and Andy Day lead the main stage action with more than 33 acts providing family entertainment from 10am to 10pm each day. Away from the main stage, there is loads to see and do. The day splits and festival map have now been released, so here’s a rundown of what to expect at the 8th edition of Gloworm. And don’t forget, every single activity at the festival site is included in the ticket price!

Friday Main Stage (Campers only)

Fatboy Tim

Saturday Main Stage

Vicky McClure To Read for CBeebies Bedtime Story at Gloworm

CBeebies Maddie Moate and Nigel Clarke, live music from N-Trance, Take That Tribute, Spice World, DJ Nathan Hadley, Bhangra pop artist Sohan Kailey, Sublime Science and the Playmobil Rave.

Sunday Main Stage

CBeebies Andy Day and his Dino Raps, Nigel Clarke, Pixiebelles, Sublime Science, Playmobil Rave and live music from Lolly, Noasis, Katy Ellis Taylor Swift Tribute and DJ Pat Sharpe.

Big Top

Mama-G, Slow-Lympics, and Back to the 90s.

The Hive

DJ and beatboxing workshops, wrestling performances from House of Pain, graffiti demos and workshops and the Actual Reality Arcade where classic favourites Laser Run, Tetris, Space Invaders and Whack-a-Mole come to life.

Outdoor Adventure

Mini Landrover, Mini Golf, Sky Trail, Sky Tykes, Lagoon Wipeout, Kayaking and Archery are all included in the festival ticket.

Circus

Vander Superhero Wheel of Death, thrills and spills from the Astral Circus and have-a-go circus skills activities.

Great Outdoors

The hugely popular White Post Farm is back again this year with Little Farmers Club, Scaley and Creepy Crawly club, Birds of Prey and Meet the Animals. Songs, stories, props, puppets, drama and adventure will come from Handmade Theatre while the Sherwood Outlaws will bring the legend of Robin Hood to life in their medieval camp with Knights school and combat shows.

Into The Woods

Little Adventurers Forest School, mud kitchens and a hay maze make up the outdoor fun.

Meet and Greet

Kids will be thrilled to meet their favourite characters and TV presenters with meet and greets from Bodger and Badger, Andy Day, Maddie Moate, Nigel Clarke, Mr Blobby, Elmer, Paw Patrol, Playmobil’s Skye and Rubble, Care Bears, Bing and Flop, Bluey & Bingo plus Gilbert Gloworm of course!

Tiny Tots

Comedy shows from Punch and Judy, role play from Imagine Avenue, Dancing Digits and Phonics with Robot Reg. This is also where the free festival baby & toddler carrier service from The Carrying Works is located.

Dino Zone

Baby dinos, raptor training, velociraptor and dragon meet and greets and a dino dig.

Fairground

All the rides in the beautiful vintage fairground will be free up until 5pm. A small charge after 5pm is put in place for those who wish to avoid the queues.

Organix Big Picnic

A family picnic, A to Z of great food, face painting and arts and crafts.

Playmobil Village

PLAYMOBIL, the proud headline sponsor for the 6th year running, is bringing its famous Play Village back to Gloworm for 2024 to host an amazing fun-filled area for little ones and their families. Try out brand new toys and games around the play-tables and let their imaginations run wild! Life-sized PLAYMOBIL figures will bring favourite characters to life.

Smoby Playzone

Known for their colourful outdoor and role play toys, the Smoby Playzone is the place to enjoy playhouses, slides and have a splash around with AquaPlay.

Care Bears

Meet the Care Bears, experience Good Vibes, make Forever Friends, and much more! There will also be arts, crafts, music, a chance to leave messages on their Good Vibes wall and a chill-out zone, available for those wanting a moment of calm during the festival.

Elmer

Storytime sessions, arts and crafts inspired by Elmer's colourful world, and the chance to meet and greet Elmer himself.

Campers & Glampers

Campsite opens at 2pm on Friday 16th August 2024 with check in closing at 9pm and re-opening at 7am Saturday 17th August 2024. The Campsite will close at 10am on Monday 19th August 2024. Friday evening entertainment starts at 5pm and closes at 10pm on the main festival site.

Getting There

The long running festival will be at its new home just outside Nottingham city centre at Holme Pierrepont Country Park, an easy to reach location with several bus routes serving the new location with direct links from Nottingham Railway Station and Broadmarsh Bus Station, plus day parking available a few minutes walk to the main site.

Shuttle bus

A free shuttle bus service around the festival site has been put in place to make it easier for families to enjoy all the activities on offer.

Tickets Running Low