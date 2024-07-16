The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio at Worksop Library - 17th September
Doors: 19:00 Tickets: £13.00 Contact Inspire Culture: 01623 677200
“If you are a guitar player and you haven't done so already, you need to check out Remi Harris. But just as you've got to grips with him being one of the UK's foremost gypsy jazz guitarists, he'll go and throw you a brilliant curveball. Remi is a sublime blues-rock player too – so good he's been out wowing audiences with his own Peter Green tribute tour, Man Of The World”. By Rob Laing published June 02, 2023
One of the UK’s most exciting guitarists, Remi Harris is joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to present an enthralling evening of Gypsy Jazz and Blues. Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.
