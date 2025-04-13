The county's artists and makers welcome visitors this May

Sky Landscape Artist of the Year Finalist, Susan Isaac of Upton is one of 120 artists showing.

Sky Landscape Artist of the Year Finalist, Susan Isaac of Upton is one of 120 artists showing opening their doors at 67 locations across the county and city, offering a warm welcome into their creative spaces and an exclusive look at their work in progress.

More than a simple exhibition, Open Studios Nottinghamshire is a testament to the enduring value of handmade artistry in an era increasingly dominated by mass production. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase original works, commission bespoke pieces, and engage in discussions with the artists shaping the region’s creative identity.

“Public visits, purchases, and commissions are the lifeblood of an artist’s practice,” says the OSNotts team. “When visitors engage with an artist’s work, it’s not just about purchasing something beautiful—it’s about understanding the passion, skill, and dedication behind it.”

With venues ranging from rural retreats to urban studios, Open Studios 2025 provides a unique chance to explore Nottinghamshire’s artistic landscape. Whether you’re an art collector, a creative soul, or simply curious, this is an unmissable opportunity to celebrate the talent flourishing right on our doorstep.

For further details on participating artists, venues, and opening times, visit: www.osnotts.co.uk/