The best Father’s Day activities in Worksop

Father's Day is just around the corner on Sunday 16th June, and it's time to celebrate the fantastic dads in our lives! Whether your dad loves adventure, food, beer or just relaxing, Worksop has something perfect for him.

Gemma Logan, party expert at leading events company Fizzbox, shares top ideas to make this Father’s Day amazing.

Escape rooms offer an exciting, interactive experience where you and your dad can team up to solve puzzles, discover mysteries and crack codes. Whether you’re uncovering the secrets of a tomb or making a daring escape from a bank heist, you’ll feel that adrenaline pumping through your veins as you try to beat the room in just one hour.

Father's Day activities for 2024

For Star Wars fans, Jedi Training is a dream come true. Your dad can live out his childhood fantasies of wielding a lightsaber and fighting for The Resistance or Dark Side. A professional trainer will teach you how to hold, strike and defend with a lightsaber. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll graduate to battlesabers and learn a choreographed routine.

Transport your dad to an alternate world where you can all have fun and try something new. You could send him to a US-style prison bar with Alcotraz, encourage him to take on the Crystal Maze, see if he can identify a killer in a murder mystery experience or get him playing a real life version of The Traitors. The possibilities are are endless.

Let your dad blow off some steam with clay pigeon shooting. Whether your a group of sharpshooters or total beginners, hitting those flying targets is a real thrill. Full instruction will be given by experienced staff, making this activity suitable for all abilities. Are you ready for a fun and competitive day outdoors?

Take dad to one of the city’s top axe throwing venues for an exciting competition. Watch him unleash his inner Viking and master the art of axe throwing with each satisfying thud. It’s a chance for friendly rivalry, laughter and some seriously cool photo ops. Celebrate with some drinks, especially if he hits the bullseye, and cheer dad on.

Treat dad to a delicious meal out. It’s always a popular activity on Father’s Day! This city’s vibrant culinary scene offers something for every taste. Enjoy cheap eats or Michelin starred restaurants, international cuisines or British pub grub in lively settings. It’s a fun and relaxing way to show your appreciation.

Spend Father’s Day laughing at a comedy club. Treat dad to hilarious stand-up performances from top comedians. With a varied lineup, there’s something to get everyone giggling. Expect a night of fun that will leave dad smiling from ear to ear, whether you’re enjoying established acts from TV or up and coming stand up comics.

Combine football and darts for a quirky and active day. Footdarts uses velcro footballs and a giant inflatable dartboard that’ll challenge your dad to hit the bullseye. An event coordinator keeps score and sets hilarious challenges for a fun-filled experience. Will your dad be able to take the crown?

Unleash dad’s inner kid with a city centre treasure hunt. Decipher clues and solve puzzles on an old school map or a smartphone. Whether it’s a pirate-themed adventure or a mystical quest, let dad’s imagination run wild as you all hunt for clues and solve riddles together.

For cricket fans, nothing beats the excitement of Turbo 10 cricket or a visit to Sixes, a bar with a difference. At Sixes, take a swing at balls launched from a machine and see your stats tracked by clever technology. It’s a fun twist on a classic sport that dad will love. Alternatively, Turbo 10 cricket is a fast-paced game that’ll get everyone unleashing their competitive sides.